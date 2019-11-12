Watch: Gaza Terror Rocket Slams into Israeli Highway

Video footage has emerged showing the exact moment a terrorist rocket slammed into a highway in the Be’er Tuvia area, northeast of the Gaza Strip.

Daniel Hazan, a driver on the 340 bus line, said he had just dropped his last passenger and was hoping to relax a little when the rocket hit the road ahead of him, the Times of Israel reports.

“I have been shaking until now,” Hazan told Channel 12 news. “I picked up my coffee to drink a little while waiting for the traffic light to turn green, when suddenly the rocket hit.

“There was no siren. I didn’t hear anything. The rocket just fell. I am shaking,” he says. Watch the impact below:

There were no reports of casualties from the incident.

The terror strike against Israel came in retaliation for the assassination of Palestinian Islamic Jihad senior commander Baha Abu al-Ata by Israeli military forces.

Approximately 50 rockets and mortar shells were fired from the Gaza Strip at central and southern Israel on Tuesday as of 9:10 a.m., according to the IDF. Soldiers operating the Iron Dome missile defense system shot down 20 of those incoming projectiles, the military said.