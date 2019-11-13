Haley: Tillerson Strongly Lobbied Against Jerusalem Embassy Move

The Times of Israel reports: WASHINGTON — The early years of the Trump administration were troubled by intense internal divisions on US-Israel policy, former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley writes in her new book.

Many of US President Donald Trump’s major decisions on the region — moving the US embassy to Jerusalem, pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal and withdrawing aid from the UN agency for Palestinians — sparked strong objections from White House personnel and attempts from members of the cabinet and staffers to direct the president away from what he wanted to do.

In a new memoir titled “With All Due Respect,” Haley depicts former secretary of state Rex Tillerson as her biggest adversary in the administration. While she supported relocating America’s embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, he and others on the National Security Council vehemently objected.

