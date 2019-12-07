Trump: Some ‘Great’ American Jews ‘Don’t Love Israel Enough’

He vowed tough action on Iran, saying U.S. sanctions have crippled the nation’s economy. He also took a shot at predecessor Barack Obama’s administration, saying, “I don’t think they liked Israel too much.” He said the U.S. Israeli-American relationship is now “stronger than ever before,” but work needs to be done to get Americans “to love Israel more.”

He reportedly added: “You have people that are Jewish people, that are great people, they don’t love Israel enough.”

The president was likely referring to surveys showing that Israel is a low priority for American Jewish voters, who lean left. Republicans often tout their strong support for Israel in appealing to Jewish voters, but Jewish Democrats in particular tend to emphasize other issues.

Some left-wing Jewish Democrats argue that Trump’s policies actually endanger Israel, because they believe peace with the Palestinians is necessary for Israel’s security. However, many Israelis have come to believe in recent years that Palestinians simply do not want a peace agreement.

One Trump supporter customized a Lamborghini, which was parked outside the event, to celebrate the president and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:

Lamborghini spotted by my brother-in-law in Miami. pic.twitter.com/IOgHh5U5oJ — Alexander Nazaryan (@alexnazaryan) December 7, 2019

Others in attendance at the conference included the president of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández:

Honduras has recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, following Trump’s lead. However, it has not yet moved its embassy to Jerusalem.

Trump was given a menorah, a traditional lamp lit during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Chanukah, by billionaire Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson and his wife, Miriam. Adelson is among the financial supporters of IAC.

