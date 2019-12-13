Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has delivered a personal salutation to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after his stunning win overnight in the UK general election.

Netanyahu used Twitter to deliver his video message which applauded his friend’s victory and the manner in which he triumphed over a hostile media to speak directly to voters. He said:

Congratulations to my friend Boris Johnson on your astonishing victory. This is more evidence that the people decide, not the media. It is past of a global tidal wave for secure borders, a free economy and sovereignty. I look forward Boris to working with you in coming years to strengthening even further the important friendship between Israel and the UK. Congratulations friend.

The message went out in a video via Netanyahu’s own account:

ברכות לידידי בוריס ג׳ונסון על הנצחון המרשים שלך. זוהי הוכחה שהעם מחליט ולא התקשורת. זה חלק מגל גלובלי של גבולות בטוחים, כלכלה חופשית וריבונות. אני מצפה בוריס בשנים הקרובות ולחזק עוד יותר את החברות החזקה בין ישראל לבריטניה. ברכותיי חבר. 🇱 pic.twitter.com/2LIhy8egqq — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) December 13, 2019

The two leaders have always held a firm regard for each other and last met in September at Number 10 Downing Street, the prime minister’s official residence in Central London.

Earlier on Friday Netanyahu was also quick to add his congratulations and note the significance of Johnson’s return to Number 10:

Congratulations my friend @BorisJohnson on your historic victory. This is a great day for the people of Great Britain and for the friendship between us. pic.twitter.com/GUVSxo8tHi — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) December 13, 2019

