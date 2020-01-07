Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Hossein Salami said Tuesday that Iran is seeking revenge against the U.S. that “will be hard, firm, regrettable, decisive and complete.”

The major general was speaking at the funeral of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, semi-official domestic news agency IRNA reports.

Salami praised the general and Iran’s promised reponse, saying “today all humanity admires and praises him as a model of resistance and support for the oppressed. They want to throw the sun off, make a mistake by throwing rocks, and this is the tradition of the criminals of the universe who do not understand and cannot fight the sun.”

Salami is no stranger to making threats against America’s interests. As Breitbart News reported, as recently as 48-hours ago he said Iran would deliver a “painful” blow to the U.S. somewhere in the Middle East.

Just how Iran would do this was not outlined, however last September he declared Iran has special “hidden” military powers it is ready to unleash at any moment on an unsuspecting world.

According to the domestic Fars News, Salami said enemies of his country are unaware of secret capabilities of Iran, adding Tehran has significantly enhanced its military power to create threats and problems unknown and unexpected for anyone who opposes it.

“Our enemies must know that we have increased our capability of creating unknown threats. We have not yet disclosed our main sources of power and what they have seen and we have used so far is a small part of our capacities,” the major general said.