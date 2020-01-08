Ilhan Omar: Trump’s Response to Iran Attacks ‘Makes No Sense’

Far-left Squad member Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) said on Wednesday that President Trump’s response to Iran’s attacks — specifically his call for economic sanctions — “makes no sense.”

“As we continue to evaluate options in response to Iranian aggression, the United States will immediately impose additional punishing economic sanctions on the Iranian regime,” Trump announced on Wednesday, warning that they will remain in place “until Iran changes its behavior.”

“This makes no sense,” Omar said of Trump’s call for sanctions, calling it “economic warfare.”

“They have already caused medical shortages and countless deaths in Iran. You cannot claim to want deescalation and then announce new sanctions with no clear goal,” she added. “This is not a measured response!”:

Trump on Wednesday defended his decision to eliminate Iran’s top terror chief Quasem Soleimani and blasted the previous administration’s deal with Iran, declaring that the missiles targeting at least two bases housing U.S. troops were “paid for with the funds made available by the last administration.”

There were no American casualties as a result of the attacks.

“The regime also greatly tightened the reins on their own country, even recently killing 1,500 people at the many protests that are taking place all throughout Iran,” Trump stated.

The president also called on allies to step up in the pursuit of peace in the Middle East and called for a deal that “makes the world a safer and more peaceful place” and “allows Iran to thrive and prosper, and take advantage of its enormous untapped potential.”

He also vowed that the nation will not possess a nuclear weapon under his watch:

For far too long — all the way back to 1979, to be exact — nations have tolerated Iran’s destructive and destabilizing behavior in the Middle East and beyond. Those days are over. Iran has been the leading sponsor of terrorism, and their pursuit of nuclear weapons threatens the civilized world. We will never let that happen.

Omar was quick to criticize Trump’s decision to eliminate Soleimani, the terrorist mastermind responsible for the death of hundreds of Americans, as well as the attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

“So what if Trump wants war, knows this leads to war and needs the distraction?” she mused following the news of the death of Soleimani:

She also expressed outrage over the terrorist chief’s death, calling it an “assassination” of a “foreign official”: