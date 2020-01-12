Shalom! UK Visitors Lead the Way as Israel Smashes Tourism Records

The world in general and the UK in particular can’t get enough of Israel, with tourist arrivals in the Holy Land smashing all records during 2019.

The Israel Government Tourist Office in the UK announced Friday the past year saw a record number of tourists heading to Israel from the UK, with 235,400 visiting the country throughout the year, representing a rise of 8 percent from 2018 and 19 percent from 2017.

As a whole, Israel tourism drove a record-breaking 4,551,600 international tourists to the country throughout 2019, an increase of 11 percent from 2018 and 26 percent from 2017, bringing in 22 billion shekels ($6.3 billion) in revenue.

That came despite two major escalations between Israel and Palestinian militants who control Gaza. Some 1,300 terrorist rockets were fired into Israel in 2019, the most since the last major war fought with Hamas in Gaza in 2014.

Despite that, the arrivals never stopped.

The numbers also defied the antisemitic Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign attempting to delegitimize the Jewish state.