Pics: Satellite Images Show Massive Damage to Iranian Targets in Syria

TEL AVIV – Several Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) sites in Syria have sustained massive damage or else have been destroyed entirely by airstrikes last week attributed to Israel, new images released Monday by satellite imagery firm ImageSat International (ISI) show.

The raids targeted, among other buildings and a headquarters, warehouses for storing weapons brought into Syria from Iran.

A hangar that ImageSat said was “probably used for storing ammunition or [surface-to-air missiles]” was also badly damaged.

Last Thursday night, airstrikes targeted five sites near Damascus International Airport, regional news reported.

According to flight data, the strike came on the heels of the arrival of a weapons shipment from Tehran.

Four IRGC members and three Syrian regime soldiers were killed, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Israel was blamed for the strike, with Syrian state-run media saying air defenses had intercepted “hostile targets.”

All images courtesy of ImageSat International (ISI)