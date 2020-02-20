All of “impotent” Israel’s military positions are now within range of Iranian attack, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander, Major General Hossein Salami, warned Tuesday.

Speaking with Hezbollah-affiliated Al Mayadeen TV, Salami cautioned Israel regarding what he called its “acts of mischief, ” adding Iran’s goals revolve around the expulsion of the U.S. from the Middle East and the collapse and annihilation of the Jewish state, which he referred to as the “center of evil.”

“The whole [of the] positions occupied by the Israeli regime are within the range of the IRGC’s fire,” said Salami, adding “the source of such fire is not confined to Iran alone.”

“We give a warning to Israelis to care about their acts of mischief. They are far smaller than the Americans, much smaller and much more impotent by our calculations,” said the increasingly strident Salami.

According to translation provided by the the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), Salami boasted the Israelis have Muslim enemies from Pakistan, Iraq, Afghanistan, Lebanon, Syria, Bahrain, Yemen, and Saudi Arabia just across the border from them.

Salami warned Israel’s walls, fences, and “war-weary soldiers” will not be able to protect it and that it cannot rely on American support.

In addition, the general said Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu have “dug their graves” with their policy in the Islamic world and that they will be buried along with these policies.

This is not the first time the veteran commander has isseud blood curdling threats against Israel.

As Breitbart News reported, last September he said Iran has special “hidden” military powers it is ready to unleash at any moment on an unsuspecting world.

Salami offered no evidence to back his claim of magic powers of military persuasion.

Also on Tuesday, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei claimed “wealthy Zionists” control the United States.

America has reached the “peak of arrogance” and is controlled by “corporate owners,” which makes it a “manifestation of oppression, abhorred by the world,” Khamenei claimed on social media.