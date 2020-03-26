McDonald’s Shuts Down All but Five Israel Restaurants to Service Medical Staff for Free

TEL AVIV -McDonald’s announced Monday that as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, it was shutting down all but five of its restaurants in Israel which would remain open in order to provide food to medical personnel and security forces gratuis.

In a message posted on its Facebook page, McDonald’s Israel wrote, “Bye for now, see you later.”

“Dear customers, in light of the intensifying coronavirus crisis, McDonald’s Israel has decided to close all its restaurants and operate only five on an emergency basis that will provide free food for hospitals, MDA emergency personnel and security forces,” the company wrote in the post.

“We hope to get back to normal quickly. Bye for now, see you later,” the post read.

McDonald’s restaurants in the UK and the Republic of Ireland also closed Monday in order to safeguard the employees and customers in light of the virus, the company said.

An update from McDonald’s UK and Ireland — See you soon pic.twitter.com/43moFRrWRR — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) March 22, 2020

In a statement on Sunday night, UK and Ireland CEO Paul Pomroy said: “Over the last 24 hours, it has become clear that maintaining safe social distancing whilst operating busy takeaway and Drive Thru restaurants is increasingly difficult.

“This is not a decision we are taking lightly, but one made with the wellbeing and safety of our employees in mind as well as in the best interests of our customers.”