Israel’s Health Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The Times of Israel reports: Health Minister Yaakov Litzman and his wife Chava have tested positive for the coronavirus, his office announced after midnight Wednesday, saying they were both in a good condition.

The 71-year-old minister is the most senior Israeli official to be diagnosed with the virus. The pair was being “suitably treated and are in isolation, under observation in accordance with Health Ministry guidelines,” the statement said, adding that all those who had been in contact with them would be informed and sent to quarantine.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been informed of the developments, the statement said, but did not say if this would affect the prime minister, who emerged from voluntary quarantine on Wednesday night after one of his aides was found to be carrying the virus.

Read the full story here.