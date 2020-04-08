Israeli Inmates Mass Produce Masks Against Coronavirus

TEL AVIV – Inmates in Israeli prisons are manufacturing protective masks in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Israeli news site CTech reported citing the Israel Prison Service (IPS).

The masks are being produced in bulk at five correctional facilities around the country, the IPS said, to reach an estimated rate of between 3,000 to 5,000 masks per day. Inmates on the production line are adhering to the Health Ministry’s guidelines, the report said.

Initially, the masks will serve employees and inmates within the prison service but will eventually be given to security forces and first responders, IPS said.

The masks will be made from washable fabric and will come in three colors: light blue masks for prison guards and other staff; orange masks for inmates; and brown masks for high-security prisoners.

Courtesy: Israel Prison Services

Meanwhile, 11 El Al planes stocked with medical supplies from China, including ventilators, masks and protective suits, are set to arrive in the country, the Defense Ministry said Sunday.

The first two planes arrived Monday, carrying some 20 tons of equipment.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday was 8,611. 141 were in serious condition, of which 107 were attached to ventilators. Fifty-one Israelis have died from the virus while 585 people have recovered from the virus.