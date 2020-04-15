In a world first, Iran unveiled a special magnetic coronavirus detector Wednesday it claimed can remotely identify infected people and contaminated areas within a range of 100 meters. Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Commander Major General Hossein Salami said the unique device is so advanced it obviates the need for blood tests and delivers a result in just five seconds.

According to a report by the official Tasnim News agency, Salami praised the homegrown device as a “state-of-the-art and unique instrument” that has been developed by local scientists after the outbreak of COVID-19.

The Mehrs news agency added the device has been equipped with an antenna, with Salami boasting “a bipolar virus has been designed inside the device and its antenna is placed in front of the contaminated area up to 100m distance and can detect the contaminated area in five seconds using a magnetic field.”

The report continued:

Major General Salami said one of the great advantages of the homegrown device is that the coronavirus diagnosis does not require a blood test anymore, since the smart detector can remotely identify those infected with COVID-19. The device is also used for smart and targeted disinfection operations, as it obviates the need for sanitizing the surfaces that are not contaminated, the general stated, noting that it would be also utilized for screening of people on a large scale.

The claimed results of the tests in hospitals allegedly show the device “has an 80 percent accuracy and the upgraded versions will hopefully be able to detect all kinds of viruses.”

This is not the first time General Salami has boasted of Iran’s unique scientific capabilities.

Salami said last September Iran has special “hidden” military powers it is ready to unleash at any moment on an unsuspecting world, as Breitbart News reported.

Salami offered no evidence to back his claim of the so-called “hidden” powers of military persuasion.

Instead he warned enemies of his country of secret capabilities of Iran, adding Tehran has significantly enhanced its military power to create threats and problems unknown and unexpected for anyone who opposes it.

“Our enemies must know that we have increased our capability of creating unknown threats. We have not yet disclosed our main sources of power and what they have seen and we have used so far is a small part of our capacities,” the major general said.

Also last September Salami said Iran’s enemies quake in fear at Tehran’s military power, claiming “we are so powerful that they are forced to falsely accuse us to be behind any incident.”