TEL AVIV – A Palestinian terrorist rammed his van into a Border Police officer on Wednesday morning at a West Bank checkpoint, then left the vehicle and stabbed the officer with a pair of scissors. The officer was moderately injured.

The attack was captured by CCTV and shows the assailant driving a van at a checkpoint near the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim before mounting a raised sidewalk where the officer was standing and running him over. The assailant then gets out the vehicle and begins stabbing the officer with a pair of scissors. The two men wrestle and the officer blocks the terrorist’s efforts to stab him.

The officer and other troops then gave chase and shot the terrorist dead.

The offender was later identified as 25-year-old Mohammed Halsa from the village of a-Sawahra.

The Palestinian also had a pipe bomb which police said the terrorist had planned to hurl at the troops. Police sappers neutralized the bomb.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lauded the Border Police officers.

“On behalf of all Israelis, I send my wishes for a fast recovery to the officer who was hurt, and praise the troops who worked quickly to neutralize the terrorist,” Netanyahu said in a statement.