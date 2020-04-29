World Jewish Congress President Ron Lauder Blasts De Blasio for ‘Feeding Antsemites’

TEL AVIV — World Jewish Congress President Ronald Lauder said his organization should formally censure New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio for singling out the Jewish community in a series of tweets over violations of coronavirus restrictions.

“Last night, the Mayor painted the Jewish community as lawbreakers and unconcerned about the city’s public health. I agree with the Mayor that social distancing is vitally important — and last night’s gathering was not appropriate,” Lauder said in a statement.

“But to blame the entire Jewish community is the type of stereotyping that is dangerous and unacceptable at any time, and particularly pernicious while the world is gripped in fear and the worst among us are looking for scapegoats,” he said.

Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered Tuesday night in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn to pay their respects to the deceased, Rabbi Chaim Mertz.

De Blasio personally supervised police as they broke up the funeral procession, which was not carried out in adherence to social distancing regulations although pictures show many wearing masks.

“Something absolutely unacceptable happened in Williamsburg tonite: a large funeral gathering in the middle of this pandemic,” de Blasio wrote on Twitter.

“When I heard, I went there myself to ensure the crowd was dispersed. And what I saw WILL NOT be tolerated so long as we are fighting the Coronavirus,” he said.

“My message to the Jewish community, and all communities, is this simple: the time for warnings has passed,” the mayor added. “I have instructed the NYPD to proceed immediately to summons or even arrest those who gather in large groups. This is about stopping this disease and saving lives. Period.”

De Blasio came under fire for calling out the Jewish community.

Lauder charged de Blasio with feeding into the “dangerous agenda of white supremacists and antisemites” with his tweet.

Lauder added, “Mayor de Blasio needs to realize that while he, like all of us, believes in the importance of social distancing, every time a leader like him stereotypes the ‘Jewish community,’ he feeds into the dangerous agenda of white supremacists and antisemites around the world. It needs to end.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) also slammed the mayor.

“Would DeBlasio have sent this identical tweet with the word ‘Jewish’ replaced by any other religious minority? If not, why not? Laws should be enforced neutrally w/o targeting religious faith. #ProtectFreeExercise,” he tweeted.

Anti-Defamation League head Jonathan Greenblatt similarly denounced de Blasio for calling out the entire Jewish community over an errant minority.

The Satmar Headquarters said on Twitter that the funeral had been approved by the mayor. Satmar is the Hassidic sect that comprises most of the ultra-Orthodox population in Williamsburg.

Conservative pundit Ben Shapiro blasted de Blasio for his comments.

“I can’t imagine de Blasio saying this about any other community. It’s pretty amazing. And for the record, MANY of the leaders of the Jewish community have taken strong stands on social distancing.”

Twitter user Sofia Bitela wrote: “This is really a tone deaf and disgusting tweet by the mayor. First of all, the [ultra-Orthodox] rarely intermingle outside of their community. How are they a threat to other New Yorkers?”

She added: “Second, they may the community closet to herd immunity in NYC or the US. Leave them alone.”

De Blasio was also criticized for not calling out the hundreds of New Yorkers who gathered, shoulder to shoulder, to watch the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds flyover in honor of the city’s healthcare workers.

De Blasio on Wednesday told reporters that he was sorry if anyone was hurt by the way he called out the Jewish community over a large funeral in Brooklyn Tuesday, but he had “no regrets.”