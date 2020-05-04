Netanyahu Eases Virus Restrictions: ‘We Have Greatly Succeeded’

TEL AVIV – Israel is joining a newly formed alliance between immunized countries that have succeeding in containing the coronavirus pandemic with the aim of resuscitating the tourism industry.

The so-called Alliance of Immunized Countries, comprised of Denmark, Greece, the Czech Republic, New Zealand and Israel, held its first meeting over the internet last week and discussed ways to rehabilitate tourism trade, Israel’s Channel 12 reported.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurtz was behind the idea to open the borders between the countries, which all have small or mid-sized populations, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Kurtz met with several world leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and all agreed to take preventative measures against the spread of the coronavirus, including wearing masks and undergoing tests.

On Monday, Netanyahu announced the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Malls and markets are set to open on Thursday and the ban on movement further than 100 meters has been lifted.

First-degree relatives are allowed to meet, including the elderly. Gatherings of up to 20 people are permitted.

Kindergartens will begin operating in full on Sunday.

“We are gradually bringing back sports and leisure, and we will be publishing precise guidelines on opening parks. The same is true for bed-and-breakfast inns,” Netanyahu said.