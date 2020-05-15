Reports: Tomb of Biblical Esther and Mordechai Set Ablaze in Iran

The Times of Israel reports: An ancient shrine revered by Iranian Jews as the burial place of the biblical Esther and Mordechai was reportedly set on fire overnight, the U.S.-based Anti-Defamation League said Friday.

“Disturbing reports from #Iran that the tomb of Esther & Mordechai, a holy Jewish site, was set afire overnight,” tweeted ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, without citing the sources of the report.

“We hope that the authorities bring the perpetrators of this #antisemitic act to justice & commit to protecting the holy sites of all religious minorities in Iran,” he said.

