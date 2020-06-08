Breitbart News’ Aaron Klein Joins Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as Adviser

Aaron Klein, editor of Breitbart News’ Jerusalem bureau, is joining Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration as a strategic adviser.

Klein has served as editor of Breitbart Jerusalem for four years, since its launch in November 2015, overseeing a critical branch of Breitbart News’ international expansion.

He also contributed to Breitbart News’ coverage of American politics, which he has covered for many years as a journalist, author, and broadcaster.

“Aaron Klein is a terrific pickup for the Netanyahu administration because of his great strategic instincts,” said Breitbart News “Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow. “He has been one of Breitbart’s most effective reporters over the last several years and has been a driving force behind the success of our Jerusalem bureau.

“Though it is never fun to see a strong member of our team move on, it is not entirely a sad occasion as we at Breitbart are always rooting for the success of planet Earth’s one Jewish state, Israel, and have great respect for the Prime Minister; this is a good day for him and the Israeli people.”

Breitbart News CEO Larry Solov added:

“As two Jews who loved Israel and who decided to partner when we were on a trip to Israel together in 2007, Andrew Breitbart and I made a promise to ourselves: that we would create a bureau in Israel that would cover the news and help tell the story of the lone democracy in the tumultuous Middle East.

“Aaron has been an integral part of fulfilling that promise, and we thank him. Mazel Tov, Aaron.”

Klein is joining Netanyahu’s administration after a tumultuous period in Israeli politics, which has seen three elections in just over a year.

Netanyahu steered his conservative Likud Party to its best result ever in the recent March elections, and formed a national unity government with his main rival, Benny Gantz of the Blue and White Party, which no longer exists.

Under the terms of that arrangement, Netanyahu — Israel’s longest-serving prime minister — will be in office for another 18 months. He currently faces trial on corruption charges that his allies claim are baseless and politically motivated.

