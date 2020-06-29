Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump, Demands Action from Interpol

Tehran Prosecutor General Ali Alqasi-Mehr has identified 36 individuals he says contributed to the death of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani in January, with U.S. President Donald Trump among those he told Interpol on Monday to arrest in relation to the matter.

“Thirty-six individuals who cooperated, collaborated, and participated in the assassination of Hajj Qassem, including political and military authorities of the U.S. and other countries, have been identified,” Alqasi-Mehr said, according to the domestic ISNA news outlet.

The arrest warrant listing “murder and terrorism charges” has been issued and forwarded to Interpol for immediate action, he added.

As Breitbart News reported, the U.S. military, at the direction of Trump, killed Iran’s most significant military figure, Qasem Soleimani, in drone strikes in Baghdad in the first week of January in a huge blow to the Islamic Republic.

Trump, who was vacationing at his estate in Palm Beach, Florida, when news of the successful attack was first announced, sent out a tweet of an American flag.

He later expanded on that further:

….of PROTESTERS killed in Iran itself. While Iran will never be able to properly admit it, Soleimani was both hated and feared within the country. They are not nearly as saddened as the leaders will let the outside world believe. He should have been taken out many years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2020

Soleimani was the commander of Iran’s elite military forces, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, as well as the commander of Iranian-controlled Shia militia terrorist forces in Iraq, Syria, and around the world.

Now Iran’s senior prosecutor wants revenge and has Trump at the top of the list, saying the president will be facing prosecution “even after his term as president is over.”

He was also quoted as saying Iran had requested a “red notice” be put out for Trump and the co-accused, the highest-level notice issued by Interpol.

Red Notices are issued for fugitives wanted either for prosecution or to serve a sentence. A Red Notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.

Interpol, based in Lyon, France, did not immediately respond to Iran’s demand.