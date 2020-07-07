AIPAC Blasts Democrat Amendment Barring Israel from Using U.S. Aid on Annexation

The AIPAC pro-Israel lobby on Monday announced its opposition to a Democratic-endorsed legislation amendment that would see the U.S. barring Israel from using aid money towards its plans to apply sovereignty over parts of the West Bank, citing a politicization of Israel’s security needs that would hinder peace efforts.

Last week, 13 Senate Democrats led by Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) (pictured) filed an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that would ensure no U.S. funds are expended on Israel’s annexation.

In a statement, AIPAC said the move would only make a peace agreement with the Palestinians less likely.