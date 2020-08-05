A senior Egyptian official refuted the claim by Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk that aliens built the Great Pyramids of Giza, Fox reported on Monday, and invited him to visit the country.

“Aliens built the pyramids obv [obviously],” Musk wrote on Twitter last week to his 37.5 million followers.

The post attracted over 550,000 likes. It is still unclear if Musk was joking.

The belief that extraterrestrial life was involved in the building of ancient historical wonders forms the backbone of what has come to be known as “ancient astronaut theory,” which posits that advanced alien lifeforms visited Earth thousands of years ago and interacted with early humans. The theory was initially popularized by the 1968 book Chariots of the Gods? and is now more commonly associated with the History Channel program Ancient Aliens, on which the book’s author, Erich von Däniken, regularly appears.

Ancient astronaut theorists often claim that building a structure like one of Egypt’s pyramids was very difficult without modern technology, necessitating an explanation for how ancient civilizations could have done so, and concluding that the most likely explanation is that aliens shared advanced construction technology.

In an apparent response to Musk’s post, Giorgio Tsoukalos, arguably the most prominent ancient astronaut theorist in America and star of Ancient Aliens, remarked that he did not believe that aliens built the pyramids, but that they were the work of the humans at the time “under the guidance” of other forces.

The pyramids were built by humans under the guidance of the so-called "guardians of the sky" or "the watchers" who were our first teachers. The extraterrestrials never dirtied their hands. — Giorgio A. Tsoukalos (@Tsoukalos) July 31, 2020

Egypt’s minister of international cooperation, Rania Al Mashat, responded cordially and invited the tech billionaire and his company SpaceX to examine the tombs in person.

“I follow your work with a lot of admiration,” she wrote. “I invite you & Space X to explore the writings about how the pyramids were built and also to check out the tombs of the pyramid builders. Mr. Musk, we are waiting for you.”

I follow your work with a lot of admiration. I invite you & Space X to explore the writings about how the pyramids were built and also to check out the tombs of the pyramid builders. Mr. Musk, we are waiting for you Ὠ. @elonmusk https://t.co/Xlr7EoPXX4 — Rania A. Al Mashat (@RaniaAlMashat) August 1, 2020

Nevertheless, Musk appeared to stick by his theory that extraterrestrial forces were involved.

“The Great Pyramid was the tallest structure made by humans for 3800 years,” he argued. “Three thousand, eight hundred years … This BBC article provides a sensible summary for how it was done.”

This BBC article provides a sensible summary for how it was done https://t.co/le3r20BWID — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 1, 2020

Egyptologist Sarah Parcak also weighed in on Musk’s theory, saying, “Egyptologist here Elon who works on a royal pyramid site. They did not- Ancient Egyptians did+ we even have papyri that are like live tweets of pyramid construction at Giza. Happy to share resources so you can get yourself educated.”

Egyptologist here Elon who works on a royal pyramid site. They did not- Ancient Egyptians did+ we even have papyri that are like live tweets of pyramid construction at Giza. Happy to share resources so you can get yourself educated. — Sarah Parcak (@indyfromspace) July 31, 2020

Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass also responded to his claim by filming a short video in Arabic, where he described Musk’s theory as “complete hallucination.”