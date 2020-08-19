Rocket Strikes Afghan Presidential Palace Killing Three People

A rocket struck the Afghan presidential palace compound in Kabul on Tuesday, killing at least three people, including two members of President Ashraf Ghani’s honor guard.

Ghani had just finished speaking outside the presidential “Arg” Palace to mark Afghanistan’s 101st independence day when the rocket landed on the grounds of the compound, killing at least three people, including two of the president’s honor guards. At least six other members of the honor guard were injured in the attack.

Interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said on Wednesday that three people, including two government employees, had been killed in the attack, Al Jazeera reported. Two palace officials told Agence France-Presse (AFP) on condition of anonymity that the two government workers killed were members of the president’s honor guard. The president had already completed his speech and ceremonial duties and was not affected by the rocket attack.

According to AFP, the rocket that struck the presidential palace was “one of a salvo launched into central Kabul” on Tuesday as government officials gathered in the capital to commemorate the country’s independence day.

Afghanistan interior ministry spokesman Tareq Arian said “14 rockets were fired out of two vehicles in the capital, mostly hitting civilian homes.” According to the ministry’s statement, 16 civilians, including four children and one woman, were wounded in the rocket attacks. “Two suspects were arrested,” Arian added.

The presidential palace is situated in a highly fortified area of Kabul where several embassies are also located. According to the report, “incoming fire” alarms could be heard sounding from the U.S. embassy during Tuesday’s rocket attacks on the capital.

The top U.S. envoy in Kabul, Ross Wilson, called the combined rocket attacks “an act of terrorism” in a tweet on Tuesday.

“We condemn the rocket attacks today in Kabul. Afghans deserve to celebrate their proud history of independence peacefully. Our thoughts are with those who may be victims of this cowardly act of terrorism,” the statement read.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s rocket attacks, which came as the Afghan government and the Taliban terror group are once again slated to begin long-stalled peace talks.

The Afghan presidential palace has been the target of at least two other rocket attacks in the past two years.

Earlier this year, on March 9, President Ghani’s swearing-in ceremony was interrupted by rocket fire near the palace, according to AFP. No serious injuries were reported at the time. In August 2018, Ghani was giving a speech at the presidential palace when multiple rockets were fired at the capital, including at the palace. The Islamic State terrorist group claimed responsibility for this attack.