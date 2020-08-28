An Iran media company has released the latest video calling for the destruction of the “capitalistic, militarized, racist, barbaric, Satanic system called America,” claiming all the world’s problems would simply disappear if the U.S. was laid flat.

The animation depicts the Washington Monument crumbling, the Capitol Building being destroyed in an explosion, and an American flag being riddled with bullets as the narrator exhorts “Death to America” as is the custom with propaganda eminating from the Islamic republic.

The spoken word poem titled “People Everywhere Are Chanting ‘Death to America'” was uploaded to the Islamic Pulse YouTube channel, which is based in Qom, Iran. It was re-released and translated by the Middle East Media and Research Institute (MEMRI).

The animation ends with the Washington Monument crumbling, the Capitol Building being destroyed in an explosion, and an American flag being riddled with bullets. It ends with this spoken warning and clarification on the words “Death to America”:

This statement was never about hatred towards people of America, it was a statement of warning to the people of America that this capitalistic, militarized, racist, barbaric, satanic system called America was dangerous. We the people of the world had bared the brunt of it already. The solution to our problems and the solution to your problems lies in the removal of this entire institution called America. The day it greets its last will be the day the world will breathe again.

Crying “Death to America” is a common pastime in Iran, used as a formal greeting and religious habit wherever observant Muslims gather. It is also shouted as an opener or closer to large public gatherings.

As Breitbart News reported, last year Iranians who gathered in Islam’s holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia for the annual hajj pilgrimage called for both Israel’s destruction while also chanting “Death to America.”

At a “disavowal of polytheists” ceremony in Mecca, the reading of a message from Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei reportedly prompted a crowd of Iranian hajj pilgrims to chant in furious response, “Death to America! Death to Israel! … America is the enemy of Allah! Israel is the enemy of Allah [and] should be erased from the face of the Earth!”

In April last year, Iranian lawmakers opened a new session of the country’s Parliament with chants of “Death to America.”

Iranian Pilgrims in Mecca "Disavow Polytheists," Chant "Death to America," Declare Israel Must Be Erased from the Face of the Earth pic.twitter.com/20w0R2QVdd — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) August 12, 2019

The taunt was meant as a response to the White House’s designation of Iran’s elite paramilitary Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) a foreign terrorist organization.

More recently a senior Muslim cleric in the Iranian city of Yasoujhas sought to reassure U.S. citizens that when Iranians chant bloodcurdling threats of “Death to America” it does not mean death to all the American people – just some.

He said it means death to American leaders past and present – including Presidents Trump, Obama, George W. Bush and George H.W. Bush – so normal citizens should not be afraid of Iran’s bloody vengeance.

As Breitbart News reported, Ali Asghar Hosseini added his hope that this slogan will be realized sooner rather than later but he is quite prepared to wait.