Hamas, Hezbollah Leaders Form ‘Jihad Brotherhood’ Against Israel, U.S.

The leaders of the Hezbollah and Hamas terror groups met recently to discuss how to build a united front against Israel and counter normalization between the Jewish state and the Arab world.

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and Hamas’ politburo leader Ismail Haniyeh met in Lebanon, the Hezbollah-run Al-Manar TV channel reported.

Both Hezbollah and Hamas, which are based in Lebanon and Gaza, respectively, have sworn Israel’s destruction and are backed by Iran.

Nasrallah and Haniyeh emphasized their “stability” of the “axis of resistance” against Israel.

They also called for the “Muslim ummah” to stand up to Israel, according Iran’s state-affiliated Fars News agency.

The two slammed President Donald Trump’s peace plan and called for “brotherhood and Jihad” and for the formation of a “regional alliance” against the U.S. and “Zionists,” according to the report.

The two also discussed “political and military developments in Palestine, Lebanon, and the region” as well as the “the dangers to the Palestinian cause,” such as the U.S.-brokered agreement to establish diplomatic ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Hamas released a statement shortly after the meeting saying that normalization between Israel and Arab countries, “does not represent the people, neither their conscience, nor their history nor their heritage.”

On Sunday, Haniyeh was carried on the shoulders of a man through a cheering crowd in a Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon.

He threatened to rain down rockets in Tel Aviv as bystanders cheered.

“Our missiles had a range of several kilometers from the border with Gaza,” Haniyeh said. “Today the resistance in Gaza has missiles that can hit Tel Aviv and beyond Tel Aviv.”

The news comes amid an uptick in violence between Israel and Hamas, in which Hamas has launched incendiary balloons with explosive devices over the border as well as firing several short-range rockets into Israeli territory. Israeli fighter jets in response have targeted several sites in Gaza.

Hezbollah terrorists have also exchanged fire with Israeli forces following infilrations into Israeli territory.