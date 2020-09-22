Watch: Hezbollah Arms Depot Explodes in Southern Lebanon

A weapons depot belonging to the Hezbollah terror group in southern Lebanon exploded on Tuesday, sending shockwaves through the nation just weeks after a similar explosion decimated the port of Beirut.

An unnamed security source told the Reuters news agency the blast, which generated a billowing column of thick black smoke, was caused by a “technical error.”

Lebanese media reported several injuries.

A Gas Station has reportedly exploded in Ain Qana, Southern #Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/HXLCOFssjA — Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) September 22, 2020

Hezbollah sources told the Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation International TV news channel that no one was injured in the explosion which occurred in the town of Ain Qana, a Hezbollah stronghold.

Lebanese State TV, while stressing the cause was not known, also implied Israel may have been involved.

“The explosion that occurred in a house in the town of Ain Qana…coincided with the intensive flight of hostile Israeli military and espionage aircraft, which had not left the airspace of Nabatiyeh and Iqlim al-Tuffah since the morning,” the Lebanese National News Agency reported according to a translation by The Times of Israel.

While the blast “created turmoil and panic among citizens…its damage was limited to splitting open some houses and shattering glass,” the report said.