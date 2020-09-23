Trump at UN: More ‘Great’ Peace Deals With Israel ‘Shortly’

President Donald Trump told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that more peace deals with Israel, like the U.S.-brokered normalization agreements signed with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, were “coming fast.”

“They are coming fast, and they know it’s great for them and great for the world,” he said during his address at the first ever virtual General Assembly.

Trump described the so-called Abraham Accords, signed last week, as a “landmark breakthrough … in the Middle East after decades of no progress.”

“Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain all signed a historic peace agreement in the White House with many other Middle Eastern countries to come,” he said.

“We intend to deliver more peace agreements shortly, and I have never been more optimistic for the future of the region. There is no blood in the sand. Those days are hopefully over,” said Trump.