US Envoy to UN: Another Israel Peace Deal in ‘Next Day or Two’

United States ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft speaks during a Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/AP Photo
Deborah Danan

Another U.S.-brokered normalization deal between Israel and an Arab country is expected to be signed in the “next day or two,” US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft said in an interview with Al-Arabiya Wednesday.

“Our plan is to bring more countries, which we will have more being announced very soon … One [country will sign] in the next day or two,” said.
“So we are very excited and know that others are going to be following, and what we don’t want to do is to not isolate anyone but to bring everyone on board in hopes that this will allow the Iranian citizens to see that people really want peace in the Middle East and they are part of this peace,” she added.
Morocco, Oman, and Sudan have all been touted as the next likely candidates to ink peace deals with Israel following the historic Abraham Accords signed by the Jewish state and the United Arab Emirates as well as Bahrain last week.

Craft also expressed hope that Saudi Arabia would follow suit. “Obviously, we would welcome for Saudi Arabia to be next. But what’s important is that we focus on the agreement and we do not allow the [Iranian] regime to exploit the goodwill of Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, or Israel.

“We want to bring everyone on board in hopes that this will allow the Iranian citizens to see that people really want peace in the Middle East, and they are part of this peace,” Craft said.

“Any time anyone extends a hand to Iran, it must be to the Iranian citizens,” Craft said.

President Donald Trump told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that more peace deals with Israel were “coming fast.

“They are coming fast, and they know it’s great for them and great for the world,” he said during his address at the first ever virtual General Assembly.

Trump described the so-called Abraham Accords, signed last week, as a “landmark breakthrough … in the Middle East after decades of no progress.”

“Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain all signed a historic peace agreement in the White House with many other Middle Eastern countries to come,” he said.

“We intend to deliver more peace agreements shortly, and I have never been more optimistic for the future of the region. There is no blood in the sand. Those days are hopefully over,” said Trump.

“These groundbreaking peace deals are the dawn of a new Middle East,” he continued. “By taking a different approach, we have achieved different outcomes — far superior outcomes.”

Borrowing from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s playbook, Trump said the accords represent “peace through strength.”

“America is fulfilling our destiny as peacemaker,” he said.

