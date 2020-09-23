US Envoy to UN: Another Israel Peace Deal in ‘Next Day or Two’

Another U.S.-brokered normalization deal between Israel and an Arab country is expected to be signed in the “next day or two,” US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft said in an interview with Al-Arabiya Wednesday.

“Our plan is to bring more countries, which we will have more being announced very soon … One [country will sign] in the next day or two,” said.

“So we are very excited and know that others are going to be following, and what we don’t want to do is to not isolate anyone but to bring everyone on board in hopes that this will allow the Iranian citizens to see that people really want peace in the Middle East and they are part of this peace,” she added.

Morocco, Oman, and Sudan have all been touted as the next likely candidates to ink peace deals with Israel following the historic Abraham Accords signed by the Jewish state and the United Arab Emirates as well as Bahrain last week.