US Envoy to UN: Another Israel Peace Deal in ‘Next Day or Two’

Another U.S.-brokered normalization deal between Israel and an Arab country is expected to be signed in the “next day or two,” US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft said in an interview with Al-Arabiya Wednesday.
Craft also expressed hope that Saudi Arabia would follow suit. “Obviously, we would welcome for Saudi Arabia to be next. But what’s important is that we focus on the agreement and we do not allow the [Iranian] regime to exploit the goodwill of Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, or Israel.
“We want to bring everyone on board in hopes that this will allow the Iranian citizens to see that people really want peace in the Middle East, and they are part of this peace,” Craft said.
“They are coming fast, and they know it’s great for them and great for the world,” he said during his address at the first ever virtual General Assembly.
Trump described the so-called Abraham Accords, signed last week, as a “landmark breakthrough … in the Middle East after decades of no progress.”
“Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain all signed a historic peace agreement in the White House with many other Middle Eastern countries to come,” he said.
“We intend to deliver more peace agreements shortly, and I have never been more optimistic for the future of the region. There is no blood in the sand. Those days are hopefully over,” said Trump.
