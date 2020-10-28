Aaron Klein: Charges Against Netanyahu Are Like ‘Russia Collusion’ Hoax Against Trump

Aaron Klein, a political adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said Wednesday that the corruption charges against Netanyahu are like the “Russia collusion” hoax against President Donald Trump in the United States.

In an extensive interview with the Jewish Press, Klein described the case against Netanyahu as a political fabrication (original emphasis):

Do you see the Netanyahu cases like the claims against Trump? The cases do remind me personally of the Russia hoax that deceptively targeted President Trump. As your readers may remember, I was one of the main reporters who investigated and exposed the Russia hoax as a political witch-hunt so for me the analogy is particularly apt. Of course Netanyahu sees the tainted cases for what they sure seem to be — an attempt to depose a strong rightwing leader whom the left couldn’t get rid of in repeated elections or through numerous failed protest movements. I point out that after [Attorney General Avichai] Mandelblit indicted Netanyahu, the prime minister faced an election where the cases against him were the main issue for the opposition. Netanyahu won with unprecedented voter turnout for the Likud in the last election — the Likud under his leadership received more votes than at any point in the party’s history. This was a resounding vote of confidence in the prime minister and his leadership and a glaring vote of no confident against the witch hunt and those who brought these allegations against him.

Klein also touted recent peace agreements between Israel and several Arab states as a success for Trump’s peace plan and for the “Netanyahu Doctrine,” which he said meant “peace through strength and peace in exchange for peace.”

Sudan became themes recent Arab state to make peace with Israel last week — after hosting the 1967 Khartoum conference in which Arab states had made the infamous “three noes” pledge — no peace, no recognition, and no negotiation.

Klein is a former editor at Breitbart News.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His newest e-book is The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.