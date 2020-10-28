Palestinian Islamic scholar Sheikh Ali Abu Ahmad used an address at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem to warn French President Emmanuel Macron and all the “infidels who have acted with insolence against Muslims” to get ready for holy war.

Sheikh Ahmad said boycotts of French products “do not change a thing” and the only solution is the reestablishment of the caliphate, according to footage obtained by the Middle East Media Research Institite (MEMRI), which specializes in translating media in the Middle East.

Ahmad added the caliph would lead the Muslim armies to crush Paris completely as part of a triumphant march through Europe designed to crush those who challenge the primacy of Islam.

The wild threats againt Paris have been sparked by French President Emmanuel Macron closing Islamist-linked associations and groups after the brutal beheading of 47-year-old teacher Samuel Paty.

Paty had recently taught a class on freedom of expression, showing his students cartoons of Muhammad published by the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. The assailant was shot dead by police shortly after the killing and was later identified as Abdullakh Anzorov, a Moscow-born Chechen migrant.

Macron honored Paty at a ceremony at the Sorbonne university in Paris on October 21, posthumously awarding him with the Légion d’Honneur, France’s highest civilian honor.

Boycotts of French goods are under way in supermarkets in Qatar and Kuwait, with further calls to spurn French products in Jordan and other states as well as Turkey, all in retaliation for Macron’s vow to take the fight to Islamic radicals and their followers.

Muslim World Rises Against French Crackdown on Radical Islam https://t.co/zXmLEgewKC — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) October 26, 2020

Elsewhere photos and videos circulating online to show the Islamic State terror group flag at a demonstration against Macron on Sunday in northeastern Syria, as Breitbart News reported.

The anti-Macron protest took place in Sari Kani (Ras al-Ain), a town currently controlled by Turkish-backed jihadists.

“[S]everal ISIS flags were spotted at the protests in Sari Kani,” Kurdish news agency Rudaw reported on Monday, citing photos and videos shared on social media. “A poster at the same protest read, ‘with the help of Allah, we will cut the tongue that trades on the Prophet of Allah.’”

Sunday’s protest “consisted of some hundred men and children. They also burnt the flag of France and shouted slogans against President Macron,” according to the report.