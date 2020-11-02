WATCH: Jews Pray at Tomb of Patriarchs for ‘Lover of Israel’ Donald Trump to Win Re-election

Jews held prayers for the re-election of “lover of Israel,” President Donald Trump, at the Tomb of the Patriarchs in the city of Hebron, attended by local political leaders.

Shlomo Ne’eman, head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council, called Trump a “lover of Israel.”

“During his first term, we obtained unprecedented approvals from the U.S. administration led by Trump, after painful building freezes by his predecessor [Barack Obama].

“Trump is a president who cares about the State of Israel and it is important for us that he continues for another term,” he added.

The head of Republicans in Israel, Marc Zell, pointed to the significance of the Jewish holy site, which is the burial site of the biblical patriarchs Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, and matriarchs Sarah, Rebecca and Leah. (Rachel is buried at a separate holy site.)

“Today’s service was very moving for me. To be in the presence of our founding fathers and our founding mothers who are buried in the [tomb] in Hebron was very special and to thank Donald Trump for bringing so many blessings to Israel,” Zell told Breitbart News.

“The biggest blessing of all was that in the spirit of Abraham our father, he’s brought the peoples of the Middle East together for the first time in a meaningful, long-lasting warm peace,” Zell added, referring to the recently signed Abraham Accords between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain.

“That’s something that only Donald Trump could have pulled off and I think that the only way it’s going to continue to grow and prosper between Arabs and Jews in our troubled region is if Donald Trump remains president of the United States after tomorrow.”

“We are just delighted to give thanks to the lord Almighty and to Donald Trump for everything he’s done for all the peoples of the Middle East. It’s the dream of a lifetime,” Zell added.

Yishai Fleisher, international spokesperson for the Jewish community in Hebron, said the tomb was “the perfect place to give honor to Trump.”