Israeli Researchers Rank Top in the Scientific World

A dozen Israeli researchers were ranked among the world’s top 50 in their disciplines, a new study from Stanford University showed, with a further 333 researchers coming in the top two percent of the world.

Out of 160,000 researchers evaluated from 149 countries, researchers from Tel Aviv University (TAU) consistently ranked top. 33 of them were among the top two percent, of which 155 were included in the top one percent and 74 in the top 0.5 percent.

“This is a cause for real national pride. TAU is known for its academic excellence and recognized as a leading interdisciplinary university,” said the university’s vice president for research, Prof. Dan Peer.

“It is a great honor for us that 333 of our researchers rank among the top two percent of the world’s best researchers,” he said.

He added the university is also ranked among the top 0.4 percent in the world in nanotechnology.

The study evaluated researchers in 22 scientific disciplines and 176 sub-disciplines based on their publications, citations and impact.