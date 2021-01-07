Netanyahu Condemns ‘Disgraceful Rampage’ on Capitol

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the “disgraceful rampage” at the Capitol Building, saying Thursday morning it was the “opposite” of American and Israeli values.

“For generations, American democracy has inspired millions around the world and in Israel. American democracy has always inspired me,” Netanyahu said while standing alongside U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, who was in Jerusalem in the aftermath of Sudan’s pledge to join the Abraham Accords and normalize ties with Israel.

He made no mention of President Donald Trump.

“Lawlessness and violence are the opposite of the values we know Americans and Israelis cherish. The rampage of the Capitol yesterday was a disgraceful act and it must be vigorously condemned. I have no doubt that American democracy will prevail — it always has,” the prime minister added.

Mnuchin also denounced the attack on the Capitol Building.

“The violence that occurred last night at the Capitol in Washington, DC, was completely unacceptable. Now is the time for our nation to come together as one and to respect the democratic process in the US,” the treasury secretary said.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz also put out a statement condemning the attack, while Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said it was “shocking, disturbing and frightening.”

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, a senior politician from the ruling Likud party, warned that such an attack could happen in Israel too “if things got out of control.”

Gideon Sa’ar, the Likud defector who last month formed his own New Hope party with the aim of ousting Netanyahu, warned against the dangers that polarization posed to democracy.

“I was sad to see the images coming out of Washington, DC, last night. Order has been restored and I am sure there will be an orderly transition of power in the United States, our greatest friend in the world,” Sa’ar wrote on Twitter.

“The events serve as an important reminder of the dangers of polarization and extremism in society. We should never take democracy and its institutions for granted,” he concluded.