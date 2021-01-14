Washington Official: Israel Hit Iranian Targets in Syria Using U.S. Intel

Israeli airstrikes on Iranian-linked targets in eastern Syria that killed 57 people Tuesday night were carried out with intelligence provided by the United States, a senior U.S. intelligence official confirmed.

The official added Wednesday that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had discussed the upcoming raid with Mossad chief Yossi Cohen in a meeting in Washington, the Associated Press reported.

According to the official, the airstrikes targeted warehouses that also served as a pipeline for components that support Iran’s nuclear program.

It was the latest in a series strikes attributed to Israel in recent weeks, and targeted 15 Iranian facilities in the Deir Ezzor region.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that 57 people were killed in the attack, noting that it was the deadliest strike in the past year and a half.

SANA said officials were assessing if any damage or casualties were caused.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi said last month that Israel’s operations across the border had “slowed down Iran’s entrenchment in Syria”.

“We have struck over 500 targets this year, on all fronts, in addition to multiple clandestine missions,” Kochavi said according to Haaretz.