Iran expects the next U.S. administration under President-elect Joe Biden to unconditionally return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal as originally negotiated by President Barack Obama, Iran’s Ambassador to the U.N. said Friday.

Majid Takht Ravanchi revealed a confident Iran has already received positive signals from the inbound Biden administration.

“We have heard from the Biden team a number of positive remarks regarding the JCPOA and the return of the United States to its obligations based on it,” Iran’s U.N. envoy told the semi-official IRNA news service.

He further said “it’s too early to judge exactly what the next dwellers of the White House will do,” but added Tehran “is not in a rush” and Biden will be given time to align his policies with those of Iran.

As Breitbart News reported, U.S. President Donald Trump kept a campaign promise back in May, 2018, when he announced his decision to withdraw from the flawed Iran deal.

“This was a horrible one-sided deal that should have never, ever been made,” Trump said at the time. “It didn’t bring calm, it didn’t bring peace, and it never will.”

Trump’s decision signaled a major blow to the Obama administration’s 2015 signature foreign diplomatic agreement which eased sanctions in return for cuts to Iran’s nuclear program.

The president also denounced the Obama administration for sending billions of dollars to a “regime of great terror” including vast sums of cash, pointing out that money went to further sponsoring terrorism and violence in the Middle East.

As a sign of its confidence in a compliant Biden administration, Iran announced its plans to enrich uranium to 20 percent at its underground Fordo site earlier this month, a move Israel has warned proves the Islamic Republic is seeking nuclear weapons.

Friday’s announcement by Tehran is not the first time it has tried to reheat the JCPOA agreement.

It announced in September, 2019, it would honor the nuclear deal if it could sell its oil on the open market or get “$15 billion over four months,” as Breitbart News reported.

Trump firmly rejected the proposal.