Former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and his deputy, Avi Berkowitz, together with the former envoys to the U.S. and Israel were nominated on Sunday for a Nobel Peace Prize by attorney Alan Dershowitz for spearheading the normalization deals between Israel and several Arab countries.

Kushner said he was honored by the nomination, the Reuters news agency reported.

The so-called Abraham Accords saw Israel establishing diplomatic relations with the UAE and Bahrain in September and more recently with Sudan and Morocco.

Dershowitz, who defended former President Donald Trump in his first impeachment trial, is eligible to submit nominations for the prize in his capacity as a professor emeritus of Harvard Law School.

Dershowitz also called for the second impeachment to be dropped.

In his letter to the Nobel committee about his decision to nominate Kushner, Berkowitz, former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and former Israeli ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer, Dershowitz wrote:

The Nobel Peace Prize is not for popularity. Nor is it an assessment of what the international community may think of those who helped bring about peace. It is an award for fulfilling the daunting criteria set out by Alfred Nobel in his will. These Accords, which have brought about normalization between Israel and several Sunni Arab nations, fulfill all the criteria for the prize. They hold the promise of an even broader peace in the Middle East between Israel, the Palestinians and other Arab nations. They are a giant step forward in bringing peace and stability to the region, and even to the world.

Several politicians have also nominated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the prize in recognition of his role in the accords.

In September, Trump was nominated for the award for brokering the Abraham Accords.

Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament, submitted the nomination. He praised Trump for his efforts at striving for peace not just in the Middle East but on a global level.