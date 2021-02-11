Report: Iranian Nuke Scientist Killed by One-Ton Gun Smuggled Piecemeal

The November killing of the mastermind behind the Iranian nuclear program was carried out using a one-ton gun smuggled into Iran in separate pieces by the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, according to a report by The Jewish Chronicle on Wednesday.

Citing intelligence sources, the British paper said a team of more than 20 spy agents, comprising of both Israeli and Iranian nationals, targeted Mohsen Fakhrizadeh after eight months of surveillance.

Iran has assessed it will take six years before a functioning replacement for Fakhrizadeh is in place, the report said.

Shortly after the killing, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter there were “serious indications of (an) Israeli role.”

In December, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Israel was behind the assassination and vowed to avenge the killing.

Several Iranian reports claimed Fakhrizadeh’s killing was carried out using a satellite-controlled machine gun with “artificial intelligence.”

Iranian state media reported on Friday morning that top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated near the capital city of Tehran by unidentified “terrorists” after a fierce battle with his security team. https://t.co/CvCGyUCGQD — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 27, 2020