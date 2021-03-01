Mike Pompeo: ‘Many’ in Saudi Arabia Seek Normalization with Israel

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said “many” people in Saudi Arabia want to normalize relations with Israel, and expressed his hope the Gulf kingdom will join the Trump-brokered Abraham Accords between Israel and Arab nations.

“I hope that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia can find its way to join the Abraham Accords. I know that many inside that country want that to take place,” Pompeo said in a recorded message to the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM).

CAM will present the former top diplomat with its first ever Global Leadership Award in recognition of his efforts in the peace deals.

“Predicting the future has proven a struggle for me,” Pompeo said, according to remarks carried by AFP.

He added that he believes “many more” countries will seek to normalize ties with Israel in the future.

There has been wide speculation and expectations among some of Israel’s highest echelons that there will be normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia within the near future. There has also been speculation Saudi Arabia has been pressuring countries to recognize Israel in unison with Washington, before doing so themselves.

Pompeo joined Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) in a secret meeting in November in Neom, Saudi Arabia, Israeli sources said at the time.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday celebrated the signing of the “Abraham Accords,” a peace deal between Israel and Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates brokered by the United States. https://t.co/kim5DSQiPs — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 15, 2020

Netanyahu, who was accompanied by Mossad chief Yossi Cohen, was on the ground for five hours in Neom on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast, the reports said.

Around the same time, former President Donald Trump predicted that Saudi Arabia would also normalize ties with Israel.

The Abraham Accords saw four Arab Muslim states — the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan — establish ties with Israel.

Israel, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain have discussed expanding cooperation against Iran, The Jerusalem Post reported Monday citing sources close to the matter.

The remarks came in the wake of an article by World Jewish Congress President Ronald Lauder in the Saudi government-affiliated Arab News calling for a “NATO of the Middle East.”

According to Lauder, there are “encouraging voices” among decision-makers in the Middle East.

He writes: