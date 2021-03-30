Iran has such military strength and experience in dynamic modern warfare no enemy can even dream of beating it, Major General Hossein Salami, commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, declared Tuesday.

According to the official Tasnim News agency, Salami added “the enemy has realized that it could by no means win a victory over Iran through a military war, which is why military action against the Islamic Republic has been taken off the table.”

Salami’s comments came at a conference held in commemoration of Iranian martyrs. Tasnim reports the military leader claimed experience of war on Iran in the 1980s has led “the enemies to the conclusion that it is impossible to defeat Iran through military action even in dreams.”

His boasts are a continuation of a theme that has long dominated Iranian geo-politics, as Breitbart News reported.

“Today, defeating the enemy is not a difficult job and we are fully prepared and strong for beating the enemies in the military arena,” he continued Tuesday, adding the “combination of faith and powerful weapons has turned Iran into an invincible nation.”

The commander also claimed the diminishing impact of sanctions against Iran, saying the country “does not care” about the sanctions and rejects the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and is ready for a confrontation.

In 2019 he said much the same thing and declared Iran has special “hidden” military powers it is ready to unleash at any moment on an unsuspecting world.

According to the domestic Fars News, Salami said enemies of his country are unaware of secret capabilities of Iran, adding Tehran has significantly enhanced its military power to create threats and problems unknown and unexpected for anyone who opposes it.

“Our enemies must know that we have increased our capability of creating unknown threats. We have not yet disclosed our main sources of power and what they have seen and we have used so far is a small part of our capacities,” the major general said.