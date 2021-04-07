Half Year After Trump-Brokered Peace Deal, Sudan Scraps Israel Boycott Law

Six months after the Trump administration brokered a normalization deal between Israel and Sudan, Khartoum on Tuesday moved to scrap a decades-old Israel boycott law.
Cabinet ministers voted to abolish the 1958 law, which penalized violators with heavy fines and up to 10 years jail time for infractions such as conducting trade with Israelis.
“The council of ministers approved a bill repealing the 1958 boycott of Israel law,” the Sudanese prime minister’s office said in a statement, adding that ministers also reiterated “Sudan’s firm position on the establishment of a Palestinian state within the framework of a two-state solution.”
The Palestinian leadership slammed the news Sudan and Israel were working towards building ties as a “stab in the back.”
Tuesday’s bill will be presented before Sudan’s cabinet and the ruling sovereignty council before being made into law.
