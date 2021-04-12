Israel is said to have behind several unexplained explosions at the Natanz facility that were estimated to have set back Iran’s nuclear program several months.

On Sunday, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Israel to discuss the Iran deal with his with his Israeli counterpart, Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

“The Tehran of today poses a strategic threat to international security, to the entire Middle East and to Israel,” Gantz said after the meeting.

“We will work closely with our American allies to ensure that any new agreement with Iran will secure the vital interests of the world, of the U.S., as well as prevent a dangerous arms race in our region and protect the State of Israel,” he added

Speaking from the Defense Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv, Austin said: “I was tremendously pleased on our discussion of a number of security issues which are important to our two countries.”

Days earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a sharp rebuke to the Biden administration, warning that Israel would not be bound by a renegotiated nuclear deal with Iran that would see the Islamic Republic obtaining a bomb in a few years.