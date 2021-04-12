Israel’s Mossad spy agency was responsible for the power cut on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility, which came hours after the site began enriching uranium at high speeds, Israeli media said Sunday citing Western intelligence sources.

Iran called it an “act of terror” but stopped short of blaming Israel.

Tehran “reserves the right to take action against the perpetrators,” the country’s nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi said according to state TV.

He called on the international community and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to fight “nuclear terrorism.”

#Breaking: Iran's nuclear energy chief Salehi has condemned the "act of terrorism" targeting the Natanz enrichment plant, saying Iran "reserves the right" to respond. Didn't attribute blame or say what exactly caused the incident today.https://t.co/v2l2OSA88T — Kian Sharifi (@KianSharifi) April 11, 2021

The power cut, apparently the result of a cyberattack, caused “critical damage at the heart of Iran’s enrichment program,” sources told Israel’s Channel 13.

Uranium enrichment at the facility was stopped until further notice, the report said. No casualties were incurred by the attack.

A day earlier, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani ordered the operation of the advanced centrifuges at the site. The IR-6 and IR-5 centrifuges are capable of enriching uranium at far greater speeds. In January, Iran announced it was enriching uranium at 20 percent purity, constituting a serious violation of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Once 20 percent purity is reached, it is a short technical step for centrifuges to obtain weapons-grade 90 percent enrichment or even higher.

Shortly after the incident, Iran’s envoy to the ongoing nuclear talks in Vienna, Abbas Araqji, said that “we have no intention of stopping the enriching of uranium to 20 percent and the use of advanced centrifuges.”