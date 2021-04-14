But “We cannot continue the cycle of extending or expanding our military presence in Afghanistan hoping to create the ideal conditions for our withdrawal, expecting a different result,” Biden continued.

President Biden says he spoke with former President George W. Bush about Afghanistan withdrawal: “We are absolutely united …”pic.twitter.com/qyIINnn6Qi — The Recount (@therecount) April 14, 2021

White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted Biden had also spoken with Obama, contacting two of the three presidents throughout the last 20 years who had managed the “never ending war.” Psaki said:

@potus spoke with both President Bush and @BarackObama during separate calls yesterday. While we are not going to read out private conversations, he values their opinions and wanted them both to hear directly from him about his decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who is the daughter of Bush’s vice president, Dick Cheney, opposes the withdrawal as a “huge propaganda victory” for regional militants in and around Afghanistan.

Cheney said, “We know what happens if terrorists establish safe havens, we must ensure it doesn’t happen again.”

Breitbart News reported Tuesday the Biden administration would withdraw the “remaining American troops from Afghanistan by this September 11 — the 20th anniversary of the war.”