Major General Hossein Salami, commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), on Thursday scorned the military forces of Israel and the U.S. as “weaklings” as he boasted of the “blistering” military capabilities at the disposal of Tehran.

A clearly excited Salami was participating in an interview with the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) Channel Two TV network, boasting his elite Quds Force was “not only defeating the U.S. forces in the region, but also inciting the whole region against the presence of the U.S. forces.”

“The Americans are forced to leave the Middle East gradually and today you see that a part of the U.S. terrorist army is departing from Afghanistan, and this exit is the result of the nations’ will,” he continued, saluting “the resistance forces in the region” as reasons for the claimed U.S. retreat from global engagement.

The semi-official Tasnim News Service carried the remarks which had Salami pointing to Israeli society “breaking apart at the seams” as it faced the manly disposition of Iranian forces, a theme previously aired by the bellicose military leader:

Iran has such military strength and experience in dynamic modern warfare no enemy can even dream of beating it, Major General Hossein Salami, commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, declared Tuesday. https://t.co/Bu3wZ5IOZ8 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 30, 2021

“The Zionist system is breaking apart, faltering, and crumbling from within. Over the past year and a half, they tried to project a powerful image of themselves, namely inflate themselves like a balloon,” General Salami said.

“Israeli regime’s destruction may take only one operation.”

The general then turned his sights on the U.S.’s security presence, saying it has been “weakened…. Any foreign extra-regional force in the region is viewed as a foreign body here and has to leave the region sooner or later.”

This is while, “the enemies used to think that the resistance front would be weakened after the martyrdom of General Soleimani,” who the IRGC chief identified as, a “great and courageous commander, whose eternal image has been engraved on all hearts.”

General Qasem Soleimani was eliminated in a U.S. drone strike in January last year.

This is not the first time Salami has taken to delivering rhetorical attacks on Israel and its U.S. ally.

Iran General Hossein Salami said he seeks revenge against the U.S. that "will be hard, firm, regrettable, decisive and complete." https://t.co/9xWXPX0JEW — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 7, 2020

As Breitbart News reported, just last November Salami unveiled a new domestic missile system he boasted would make enemies of the Islamic Republic “shiver” in fear.

“Our missiles make our enemies shiver and force them into retreat … And if need be, this fearsome program will impose our political will upon them,” the confident Salami said.

He also issued a warning to foreign adversaries.

“Our enemies are facing a decline in power, and with each passing day, the slope of this decline is accelerating,” Salami said, “but the enemy’s threats still remain.”

Previous to that declaration he warned the United States is “collapsing” and “Washington’s fake image of being a superpower” is being dissolved.

“By the grace of God, we are witnessing the rapid decline of our enemies, especially the United States,” Salami said during a military ceremony in Tehran, as reported by local MEHR news agency.