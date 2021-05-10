WATCH: Palestinian Mob Tries to Lynch Israeli Driver; Rescued by Policeman

A mob of stone-throwing Palestinians attempted to lynch an Israeli driver near the entrance to the Old City of Jerusalem on Monday, amid riots stoked by Palestinian leaders.

The driver lost control of his car as he attempted to escape, and hit some of the stone-throwers, as well as a stone barrier on the sidewalk.

Palestinian "Peaceful protesters"… lynching an #Israeli driver in #jerusalem. #hamas and the Palestinian authority are responsible for this violence in the holy city. pic.twitter.com/TX3WjFjvwb — 🇱Fares Saeb (@FaresSaeb) May 10, 2021

This is how law enforcement works. Meet the brave Israeli police officer who single-handedly rescued a Jewish driver who was attacked by a lynch mob in Jerusalem earlier today. I am told, his name is Amir Ben-Kiki. pic.twitter.com/T9vMH8L5fX — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) May 10, 2021

A lone policeman chased away the mob by firing into the air.

The pro-Palestinian Islam Channel portrayed the Israeli driver as the aggressor, leaving out the stone-throwing attack:

Warning: graphic images. A Palestinian man was deliberately run over by an Israeli driver at the old city of Jerusalem.#Palestine #AlAqsa #Jersualem pic.twitter.com/H31Uh29IoB — Islam Channel (@Islamchannel) May 10, 2021

The Jerusalem Post reported:

An injured Jewish driver lost control of his car and swerved onto a sidewalk after he was pelted with rocks by Arab rioters during a violent protest outside the walls of Jerusalem’s Old City on Monday morning. … Israel Police said that stone throwers attacked the car that was travelling on Jericho Road and that as a result, the driver lost control of his vehicle and veered off the road, hitting several people. After the car stopped, more stone throwers approached it and they continued to pelt it, opening the doors in an attempt to attack the driver and another male passenger. A police officer arrived at the scene moments after the car swerved onto the sidewalk and he fired warning shots into the air to disperse the mob as they tried to get to the car’s occupants.

Later Monday evening, Israel’s Iron Dome system destroyed several Palestinian rockets as a barrage was fired from Gaza.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new e-book, We Told You So!: The First 100 Days of Joe Biden’s Radical Presidency. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.