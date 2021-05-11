WATCH: Massive Palestinian Rocket Barrage Targets Israeli Cities

JAFFA, Israel — Palestinian terrorists fired a massive barrage of rockets at Israel’s central cities on Tuesday night, in an attempt to overwhelm the Iron Dome missile defense system, after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck targets in Gaza.

Families were rushed to bomb shelters as explosions were heard overhead throughout central Israel.

Palestinian terrorist groups just launched the biggest *ever* barrage of rockets toward Tel Aviv with the aim of overwhelming Israel's Iron Dome defense system. https://t.co/lpapqtHicr — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) May 11, 2021

Every red dot marks sirens in Israel over the last 30 minutes: Israel is under attack. pic.twitter.com/1CSOFn8NBi — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 11, 2021

RAW FOOTAGE: This is the moment the Iron Dome intercepted a barrage of rockets over Tel Aviv and central Israel. pic.twitter.com/8jl8OTgWCl — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 11, 2021

Several rockets appeared to make it through the defensive umbrella, hitting targets in both Jewish and Arab communities in Israel.

An apartment building in Gaza collapsed after an Israeli air strike targeted offices of the Hamas terrorist organization. The Times of Israel noted that Israel issued several warning to occupants of the building before hitting the Hamas offices.

Breitbart News witnessed Arab residents of Jaffa rioting, as Arab citizens of Israel rioted in some mixed Arab-Jewish towns in Israel in apparent solidarity with Palestinians. A few Arab residents hurled abuse at Jewish neighbors, including children.

Joel B. Pollak contributed from Los Angeles, California.