Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday took to social media and urged Palestinians to attack Israel through their armed Hamas wing, calling for them to “stand strong” and “confront the enemy” as terror rockets rained down on Tel Aviv.

“Palestinians are awake and determined. They must continue this path. One can only talk with the language of power with these criminals,” Khamenei wrote on Twitter.

“They must increase their strength, stand strong, confront the enemy, and force them to stop their crimes,” he added.

Palestinians are awake and determined. They must continue this path. One can only talk with the language of power with these criminals. They must increase their strength, stand strong, confront the enemy, and force them to stop their crimes. #FreePalestine — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) May 11, 2021

Barely 10 minutes later, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported on Twitter air-raid sirens ringing out across Tel Aviv, as a deadly barrage of 130 rockets were launched at the city from Hamas terrorists, as Breitbart News reported.

🚨 SIRENS IN TEL AVIV: 🚨 Imagine hearing this sound and having seconds to run for your life. This is what people in Tel Aviv are hearing RIGHT NOW. pic.twitter.com/9BpYbwlwVO — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 11, 2021

Aaron Klein, a senior adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, later challenged Twitter over its lack of action in choosing to Khamenei’s inflamatory tweet.

“How has Twitter not banned Ali Khamenei over the below post outright inciting terrorism against Israelis? His tweet is a virtual signal to Iran-backed Palestinian jihadists,” Klein tweeted.

How has Twitter not banned Ali Khamenei over the below post outright inciting terrorism against Israelis? His tweet is a virtual signal to Iran-backed Palestinian jihadists. https://t.co/CUS46otmaf — Aaron Klein (@AaronKleinShow) May 12, 2021

Breitbart Jerusalem was on the spot to cover the deadly rocket attack, as well as local Arab citizens of Israel who went on a rampage against their Jewish neighbors in the cities of Lod (or Lydda) and Ramle on Tuesday night, setting synagogues on fire, attacking stores, and forcing authorities to evacuate Jewish residents.

The attack, which is being called a “pogrom” (mob violence against Jews) is one of the worst experienced in the region since the 1930s, in the days before Israeli statehood, when Palestinian Arab leader incited locals to attack Jewish communities.

The violence broke out in solidarity with Palestinian riots in Jerusalem, and rocket attacks launched from the Gaza Strip.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared a state of emergency in Lod, following an emergency meeting with his Cabinet about the violence.

Caroline Glick writing in Israel Hayom, noted that Arab violence against Jews has been ongoing since the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan: “And so it happened that at the outset of the month, Jews in Jerusalem, Jaffa and beyond found themselves beset by gangs of Arab thugs who beat them on the streets and light-rail cars just because they were Jews.”