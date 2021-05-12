Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden Tuesday for his “weakness” and lack of support for Israel, amid a deadly barrage of rockets battering the country.

“Under Biden, the world is getting more violent and more unstable because Biden’s weakness and lack of support for Israel is leading to new attacks on our allies,” Trump said in a statement.

He described his own administration as “the Peace Presidency” because Israel’s enemies knew the Jewish state had U.S. backing.

“When I was in office we were known as the Peace Presidency, because Israel’s adversaries knew that the United States stood strongly with Israel and there would be swift retribution if Israel was attacked,” Trump said.

“America must always stand with Israel and make clear that the Palestinians must end the violence, terror, and rocket attacks, and make clear that the U.S. will always strongly support Israel’s right to defend itself,” he added.

Arab riots in several Israeli cities, particularly in the flashpoint Temple Mount complex in Jerusalem’s Old City, devolved Monday night into a full blown confrontation with Gaza.

More than 1,000 rockets were launched from the Hamas-ruled enclave into Israel, killing five people and injuring hundreds more. Israeli airstrikes killed at least 35 people in Gaza, most of whom were terror groups or else victims of Hamas rocket fire that had fallen short of its target.

The central Israeli city of Lod saw unprecedented rioting by Arab citizens, with hundreds of cars torched and Jewish families forced to pack up a suitcase and leave their homes with police escorts. Footage of a torched synagogue made the rounds on social media. Lod Mayor Yair Revivo compared the violence to the Nazi Kristallnacht pogroms. Separately, A man and his daughter were killed overnight by a rocket in the same city.

בית כנסת שרוף בעיר לוד, רק בנס לא נשרפו ספרי התורה. פוגרום תשפ"א pic.twitter.com/DsSQtK1PM2 — בנצי רובין (@bentzi_r) May 12, 2021

The Biden administration on Tuesday called restraint by both sides.