3 Rockets Fired from Lebanon Land off Israel’s Coast; Hezbollah Reportedly Not Involved

Three rockets fired from Lebanon landed in the sea off Israel’s Mediterranean coast on Thursday evening, though the Hezbollah terror group was reportedly not involved.

The Times of Israel reported:

The Israel Defense Forces confirms that three rockets were fired from Lebanon toward the sea off Israel’s northern coast. The rockets caused no damage or injury as they hit the water, according to the military. … The IDF does not comment on who is behind the rocket attack. A Lebanese military source tells the country’s MTV news channel that a fringe Palestinian group appears to have launched the rockets, not the Hezbollah terrorist militia.

As it confronts the threat of rockets launched by the Palestinian terror group Hamas from the south, Israel has also been concerned about the potential opening of a second front in the north, as occurred during the Second Lebanon War in 2006.

Hezbollah, which is principally armed and funded by Iran, controls an extensive part of Lebanon and is thought to have tens of thousands of rockets, including many with the range required to reach most Israeli cities.

Israel has often attacked targets in Syria precisely to prevent advanced weaponry from being transferred to Hezbollah.

It is not clear that Hezbollah will remain on the sidelines, but until now it has stayed out of the ongoing conflict. Israel has long suspected that Hezbollah is preparing for a third war in Lebanon.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new e-book, The Zionist Conspiracy (and how to join it). His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.