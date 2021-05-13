Banners Praising Hamas Terror Group Hang over Temple Mount for Muslim Eid al-Fitr Holiday

Palestinian worshippers raise the Hamas and the Palestinian flag along with a Hamas poster with portraits of its leaders, at the Dome of the Rock shrine in the al-Aqsa mosques compound in Jerusalem's Old City, on May 13, 2021, after Eid al-Fitr prayers, which marks the end of the holy …
AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty
Deborah Brand

Enormous banners hailing the Hamas terror group and its terrorist leaders have been hung on the Temple Mount as worshipers gather for Eid al-Fitr prayers at the holy site.

The posters, which appear on arches outside the Dome of the Rock shrine, feature greetings for the Muslim holiday.

Videos and photos showed Palestinians waving green Hamas flags during prayers on the Temple Mount over the waning days of Ramadan.

The Temple Mount, Islam’s third holiest site, is the holiest site in Judaism and has been a flashpoint that has kicked off Arab uprisings throughout Israeli cities.

Israeli TV reports aired footage showing worshipers calling for Hamas to shoot rockets at Israeli civilians.

“We are all Hamas, waiting for your orders commander Mohammed Deif. Hamas — shoot a rocket at Tel Aviv tonight,” they chanted, referencing to the head of the terror group’s military wing.

