Biden: Israel Didn’t Overreact in Its Gaza Response

President Joe Biden said Thursday that he does not think Israel has overreacted in its response to massive rocket fire from Gaza.

“One of the things I’ve seen thus far is that there has not been a significant overreaction [by Israel],” he said during a press conference.

“The question is how they get to a point where there is a significant reduction in the attacks, particularly the rocket attacks that are indiscriminately fired into population centers, but I expect that I’ll be having some more discussions,” Biden added.

He also noted that his administration is in frequent contact with Israel, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and others about finding an end to the violence.

A day earlier, Donald Trump lashed out at his successor for showing “weakness” by not being more vocal in defending Israel.

“Under Biden, the world is getting more violent and more unstable because Biden’s weakness and lack of support for Israel is leading to new attacks on our allies,” Trump said in a statement.

He described his own administration as “the Peace Presidency” because Israel’s enemies knew the Jewish state had U.S. backing.

“When I was in office we were known as the Peace Presidency, because Israel’s adversaries knew that the United States stood strongly with Israel and there would be swift retribution if Israel was attacked,” Trump said.

“America must always stand with Israel and make clear that the Palestinians must end the violence, terror, and rocket attacks, and make clear that the US will always strongly support Israel’s right to defend itself,” he added.