PHOTOS: Israel Launches Air, Ground Assault on Palestinian Terrorists in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched a massive air and ground offensive on Palestinian Hamas terrorists in Gaza early Friday morning, lighting up the night sky with bombardments and explosions as attacks were carried out throughout the area.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the mission of the operation was to bring “quiet and security” to the people of Israel, after several days in which Hamas and other terror organizations had launched thousands of rockets at Israeli cities.

אמרתי שאנחנו נגבה מחיר כבד מאוד מהחמאס. אנחנו עושים זאת ואנחנו נמשיך לעשות זאת בעוצמה רבה. המילה האחרונה לא נאמרה והמבצע הזה יימשך ככל שיידרש. pic.twitter.com/s5JcAm5vut — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) May 13, 2021

“this operation will continue as long as necessary,” Netanyahu warned the international community.

